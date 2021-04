RACE INDUSTRY NOW: Chassis setup & SVRA/Trans Am webinars

Join us for RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech & Business Webinar Series:

Wednesday, April 21. Click here to register

9:00 AM PST:

“Get a Grip on Chassis Setup to Maximize Racecar Handling” by Intercomp Racing

With Chris Berg, Market Specialist and Carter Gerlach, Owner of Elite Shock Services. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

10:00 AM PST:

“Inside SVRA & Trans Am” by RACER.com

With Tony Parella, President, SVRA and John Clagett, President, Trans Am Series. Hosted by Marshall Pruett, veteran motorsports journalist.