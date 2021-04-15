Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Podcast Interview: Johnny Gibson, voice of the World of Outlaws

By April 15, 2021 11:00 AM

The announcing voice of the World of Outlaws, Johnny Gibson, joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his role and more.

• Traveling from race to race by motorhome

• How he stays busy between race weekends when on the road

• Note taking and how being prepared led him to the right place at the right time to get his job

• How much thought he put into his announcer’s voice

• Thinking about 25 years on the job and over 2,000 races attended

• Putting dirt back on Bristol

• What it’s like inside the broadcast booth, his tools, and how he follows the action

• The birth of his famous parade lap phrase and how popular it’s become

• If other series have tried to hire him and what his interest in other racing is

• Early trends to the WoO season

