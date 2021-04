It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

The new season is finally here, and most of the conversation revolves around what’s to come in 2021 across the 17-race championship, and those who need to perform to keep their seats in 2022…

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener season preview with our friend Katie Kiel who returns to share her insights on who will run up front, who will run at the back, which teams are going to stand out, and how the Indy 500 and overall championship will be settled.