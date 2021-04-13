Jennifer Jo Cobb set for Cup debut with RWR at Talladega

Jennifer Jo Cobb will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with Rick Ware Racing.

The team announced Tuesday that Cobb will drive the No. 15 Chevrolet. She will have sponsorship from Arrowhead Brass and Fastener Supply.

“I am grateful to have a new sponsor like Arrowhead Brass join in my excitement of having Jennifer Jo Cobb drive for RWR at Talladega Superspeedway,” said team owner Rick Ware. “Being a female in a male-dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR. I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer’s car.”

Cobb will be the first female to compete in a Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018.

Cobb has experience competing in both the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series. It is the Truck Series where Cobb is most known as she competes with her own team. In 216 starts, Cobb has one top-10 finish.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR and greatly appreciate Arrowhead Brass for coming on board to help make this happen,” Cobb said. “It’s also exciting to have my longtime sponsor at Fastener Supply to extend their support as well. I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization. This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small team competing against such mammoth organizations.

“I am proud of what RWR has accomplished, and I want nothing more than to make the team, Arrowhead Brass, and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort.”

Cobb has made six of her 31 starts in the Xfinity Series with Rick Ware.