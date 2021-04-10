Trackhouse Racing crew chief ejected before Martinsville Cup race

Daniel Suarez won’t have crew chief Travis Mack for tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Mack was ejected after pre-race inspection Saturday evening, and the team was also docked championship points.

NASCAR stated the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet had added ballast outside of the approved container. Per the rulebook, ballast must be in a ballast container inside the mainframe rails and/or inside the front sway bar tube. Mack told NASCAR on Fox pit reporter Jamie Little he was ejected for having ballast in the jack post.

Additionally, the team was docked 10 driver and owner points, and Suarez, who was to line up 11th, will start at the rear of the field in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

Jose Blasco-Figuero will serve as crew chief for Suarez. He filled in for Mack earlier this year when Mack served a suspension because of a lug nut infraction.

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick will also start from the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments.

Three other drivers will drop to the rear for multiple inspection failures. Those drivers are Corey LaJoie, Justin Haley, and James Davison.