Speeds increase as testing resumes at Indy

Conor Daly, Scott Dixon and Alex Palou all topped 224 mph Friday morning to set the pace in the first two hours of Day 2 of the Open Test at Indianapolis.

Daly, driving the USAF Chevy for Ed Carpenter, clocked a lap of 224.790 mph to just pip Dixon’s best of 224.740 mph in his PNC Honda, while new teammate Palou was close behind at 224.134 mph.

Simon Pagenaud (pictured above) was over 223 mph in one of Roger Penske’s Chevys while Carpenter ran 223 as well in his Chevy. However, Ed Carpenter Racing confirmed that Rinus VeeKay will not return to the track on Friday following his crash in yesterday’s session, which left the Dutchman with a broken finger.

Last year’s polesitter Marco Andretti found 222 mph, as did Graham Rahal.

Practice continues until 6 p.m.