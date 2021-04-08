VeeKay crashes during Indy testing

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay brought a halt to the Indy Open Test just minutes into on-track action as the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy spun at the apex of Turn 1.

The NTT IndyCar Series’ Rookie of the Year had completed four laps at the time of the crash, and was the first driver to begin lapping at speed around the 2.5-mile oval. VeeKay turned a lap of 217.539mph before the incident where the rear of the car began to slide, which sent the nose into the grass and tore the front wing from the car before it continued spinning and slammed into the SAFER barrier. The test commenced Thursday morning with high winds and cool temperatures.

The Green Flag is back out for today's #IMS test after this incident involving @rinusveekay. VeeKay has been checked, cleared, and released from the infield medical center. Watch LIVE on @peacockTV.#INDYCAR // #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/4RMNbD8lO1 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 8, 2021

VeeKay climbed from the car under his own power.

“I’m OK,” VeeKay said. “Hand’s a little beat up, but I can drive again. I want to say sorry to the team. Wanted to do as many laps as possible. It was a very weird moment. It felt good on entry, then the front dipped down. And then you’re a passenger.”