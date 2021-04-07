Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, April 8-11

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, April 8

Indianapolis
Open Test		 11:00am-6:00pm

 

Friday, April 9

Indianapolis
Open Test		 10:00am-4:00pm

Rome preview 6:30-7:30pm

Martinsville 8:00-10:30pm

 

Saturday, April 10

Rome Race 1 9:30-11:00am

Atlanta 3:00-6:00pm

Martinsville 7:30-11:30pm

 

Sunday, April 11

Rome Race 2 1:00-2:30pm

 

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; S = livestream

