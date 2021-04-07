Racing on TV, April 8-11

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, April 8
|Indianapolis
Open Test
|11:00am-6:00pm
|
Friday, April 9
|Indianapolis
Open Test
|10:00am-4:00pm
|
|Rome preview
|6:30-7:30pm
|
|Martinsville
|8:00-10:30pm
|
Saturday, April 10
|Rome Race 1
|9:30-11:00am
|
|Atlanta
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|Martinsville
|7:30-11:30pm
|
Sunday, April 11
|Rome Race 2
|1:00-2:30pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat; S = livestream
Comments