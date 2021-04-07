IMSA replaces CTMP with Watkins Glen sprint race

For the second time in two seasons, IMSA will not make the trip to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park for its weekend of sports car racing due to COVID-related obstacles.

IMSA will, however, give Northeast endurance racing fans a chance to enjoy back-to-back events at Watkins Glen International. Following WGI’s traditional Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen held on June 27, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams, along with IMSA’s feeder series, will remain in New York for the new WeatherTech 240 At The Glen round on July 2.

All five WeatherTech Championship classes are invited for the 2h40m event, with the only caveat found in the GT Daytona category, where points earned in the race will count towards the Sprint Cup championship rather than the full-season GTD championship standings.

“We are grateful to Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup and his team for helping us arrive at a solution when it became apparent that we would be unable to make our planned trip to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this year,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Likewise, we are thankful that our partners at the Sports Car Club of America’s Glen Region are willing to share their previously scheduled event weekend at The Glen with us as well. We sorely missed the opportunity to race at Watkins Glen last year, but we’re delighted to bring those loyal fans two IMSA event schedules in little more than a week in 2021.”

The July 2 race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will transition into darkness for the checkered flag. The broadcast of the WeatherTech 240 is scheduled for Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.