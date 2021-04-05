Ferrucci to make Indy 500 return in third RLL entry

Santino Ferrucci will make his return to the NTT IndyCar Series with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Indianapolis 500. Tipped last month by RACER, the former Dale Coyne Racing driver is set to drive the No. 45 Honda alongside 2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal.

In his two Indy 500 starts for DCR, Ferrucci proved to be one of the more exciting drivers in the field. With finishes of seventh as a rookie in 2019 and fourth in 2020, the Connecticut native is expected to strengthen RLL’s chances of earning for success at the Speedway.

Supermarket chain Hy-Vee signed on as the American’s sponsor for the race and to serve as a season-long associate sponsor on Rahal’s No. 15 Honda (pictured).

“I am excited to be competing in the Indianapolis 500 with Hy-Vee and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” said Ferrucci, who transitioned to a part-time role in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series during the off-season. “It’s a great opportunity and I cannot thank the team, owners and partners enough for believing in me. I’m super-excited to start spending some time at the shop in Indianapolis and preparing for an incredible run this May.”