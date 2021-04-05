DeFrancesco lands PowerTap backing for Andretti Lights campaign

Andretti-Steinbrenner Autosport Indy Lights rookie Devlin DeFrancesco will introduce the PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corporation to the series as primary sponsor of his No. 17 entry.

The young Canadian’s dayglo Dallara IL15 chassis will feature the company’s branding on a black background.

“We are excited to welcome PowerTap Hydrogen to the Andretti-Steinbrenner partner ecosphere,” said co-entrant George Michael Steinbrenner IV. “The partnership will be a new one on the racetrack, representing an extension of existing relationships with PowerTap in the business sector for myself and the Andretti family. Adding another innovative company within the green energy and sustainability sector also brings unique opportunities both for our team and among fellow sponsor/partner companies that can lead to cool ideas and integrations.”

The promotion of PowerTap Hydrogen comes via DeFrancesco’s team owners as Michael Andretti and Steinbrenner are partnered with the company and serve on its advisory board.

“It is great to have PowerTap Hydrogen within the team represented on Devlin DeFrancesco’s Indy Lights car,” Andretti said. “As there is a goal within the paddock to achieve a carbon neutral environment as well as across the world, we believe PowerTap Hydrogen’s experience with their proprietary technology is a small step to begin achieving that goal.”