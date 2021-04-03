Jackson Lee: On the Road to Indy

The long offseason is almost over! As we get closer to the start of racing season, I thought I’d send out an update on all things “Jackson Lee Racing.”

Last season was by far my most successful and important in my young career with multiple wins in F1600 and competing for a championship until an even better opportunity came along with the Team USA Scholarship in the UK.

This year I will get the chance to take another major step forward by officially joining the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship with Jay Howard Driver Development! Last year’s opportunity with Team USA and the experience gained on and off the track really set the stage to allow me to move up this year. I will always be grateful to Jeremy Shaw and all of the Team USA supporters for giving me the jump-start to my professional career. Now, it’s on me to prove I was a worthy choice.

JHDD is a strong team and has proven so by winning last season’s championship. The team works well together and provides a great environment to learn and develop as a driver. I also think it’s a big benefit working with Jay – a recent IndyCar driver and a former champion himself in both USF2000 and Indy Lights. I’ve really enjoyed his coaching.

Over the offseason I have had a few chances to drive the car to help bridge the gap from the low-grip wingless race cars I’ve driven in the past to the more powerful, winged USF2000 cars. I’ve tested at NOLA Motorsports Park, Sebring International Raceway, Barber Motorsports Park and most recently, Putnam Park (pictured, top). I’ve used these test days to figure out how to drive the car to the new limits allowed by the extra grip, and to begin working with the new team.

The season begins this weekend on Sunday and Monday with Spring Training at Barber Motorsports Park for one final test before racing begins. The first races of the season will be April 17 with a double-header at Barber. I’m super excited to get started! Racing in the Road to Indy alongside the NTT IndyCar Series has been a major goal since I first started racing. It’s amazing to finally achieve this goal and I plan to make the most of the opportunity.

Timing and scoring will be available for the test on the Road to Indy app and on the website at https://www.usf2000.com/. For races, there will be live streaming on the Road to Indy TV App, at RoadToIndy.TV, usf2000.com and live and on demand coverage on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.there will also be a broadcast available through the series’ website and on YouTube.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me and helped me get to where I am today! None of this would be possible without you.

-Jackson