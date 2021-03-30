Jay Howard’s team adds Jackson Lee for USF2000

Jay Howard Driver Development has announced the addition of Jackson Lee to the team’s 2021 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship line-up in the No. 8 Tnemec/Browning Chapman/Spruce Haven Farm/Mockett-JHDD Tatuus USF-17.

Lee, who will be making his USF2000 debut, was a Team USA Scholarship winner in 2020 and competed in three Formula Ford events in England last fall. Results included third- and fourth-place finishes in his heat races, a 10th-place finish in the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch and reaching the Grand Final for the Walter Hayes Trophy at Silverstone out of 103 entries. His 2020 season also included two wins in 12 starts in FRP F1600 with podiums in his final seven races.

Lee earned a fourth-place scholarship in the 2018 Cooper Tires karting shootout for the 2019 Lucas Oil Formula Car Series and scored 2 wins and 6 podiums in 2019 while remaining in contention for the championship until the final event, ultimately finishing 4th in points. He began racing in quarter midgets on short ovals at 7 years old and started the transition to karts and road racing at 11.

“I can’t wait to officially join the Road to Indy! This has been my goal since I first switched to karting,” said Lee. “The Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship is one of the most competitive series and I’m looking forward to competing against some of the best young drivers from around the world.”

Team owner Jay Howard has enjoyed considerable success in the two seasons that JHDD has competed on the Road to Indy, and he is delighted to add yet another talented youngster to the ranks.

“After a couple of tests that Jackson did with us, it’s great to be able to finally confirm that he will be competing with us in USF2000 this season,” the 2006 Indy Lights Champion commented. “He has shown well in testing, and with his background as a Team USA Scholarship driver, it’s clear he has ability and I expect him to come on strong throughout the 2021 season. He’s also got a great attitude, willing to learn, and fits right in with the team and how we operate. I’m looking forward to the new season.”

Lee feels they have a strong foundation in place for success. “JHDD is a strong team as proven with last season’s championship and they provide a great environment to learn and get better. I’ve already developed a strong working relationship with Jay and the team through testing. I am also extremely thankful for a great group of partners allowing me to pursue my dream. I believe we are going to have a great season!

Lee’s 2021 primary partners include Indiana Coating Specialists, representing Tnemec Company, Inc., Browning Chapman Specialty Contractors, Pursue Happiness Cold Brew Cowffee from Spruce Haven Farm and Doug Mockett & Company. Associate partners: Caldwell Realty in NW Indiana and Indianapolis, Caldwell Subways in Hobart/Valparaiso, IN, Cox Beckman, Goss & Company CPAs and Lake Cable Consulting of Canton, OH. BSA Life Structures, Performance Tire Service Company, Cabin Coffee Company of Avon, IN, Fastimes Indoor Karting, Indy Simulation, Bell Racing Helmets, Jackson Lee Coaching, Rising Star Racing and the Team USA Scholarship also provide support.

Lee, 18, is a senior at Avon High School just west of Indianapolis planning to attend the University of Indianapolis in the Fall of 2021.

The first official series outing of the year is slated to get underway at Barber Motorsports Park for Spring Training, April 4-5, before the opening rounds of the 2021 Cooper Tires USF2000 season at the same circuit, April 15-18.