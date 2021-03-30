Getting to know Lee Anne Patterson

Get to know Lee Anne Patterson, one of the few women working in IndyCar during the 1990s. Prior to IndyCar, Patterson led promotions at Sonoma Raceway and ran the Shelby Can-Am feeder series, then took part in her first Indy 500 in 1996 as a team co-owner; helped introduce Sam Schmidt to IndyCar and launch Sam’s team – known today as Arrow McLaren SP – in 2001; and now is working with an Indy Autonomous Challenge team from her home state of Georgia.