The Week In IndyCar, March 27, with Paul Page

F. Peirce Williams / Motorsport Images

By March 27, 2021 2:47 PM

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring legendary Indy 500 broadcaster Paul Page (above with Gil de Ferran, 2003) using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many topics covered, Page shares insights on his new autobiography; learning from the great Sid Collins; handling sorrow-filled calls in the booth; and working with warring co-hosts Bobby Unser and Sam Posey.

