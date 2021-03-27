The Week In IndyCar, March 27, with Paul Page

It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring legendary Indy 500 broadcaster Paul Page (above with Gil de Ferran, 2003) using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many topics covered, Page shares insights on his new autobiography; learning from the great Sid Collins; handling sorrow-filled calls in the booth; and working with warring co-hosts Bobby Unser and Sam Posey.