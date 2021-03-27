The Week In IndyCar, March 27, with Paul Page
The Week In IndyCar, March 27, with Paul Page
By
Marshall Pruett
March 27, 2021 2:47 PM
It’s The Week In IndyCar guest show featuring legendary Indy 500 broadcaster Paul Page (
above with Gil de Ferran, 2003) using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Of the many topics covered, Page shares insights on his new autobiography; learning from the great Sid Collins; handling sorrow-filled calls in the booth; and working with warring co-hosts Bobby Unser and Sam Posey.
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
