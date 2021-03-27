Heavy rain forces qualifying heats cancellation at Bristol

Heavy rain forced the cancelation of the heat races set for Saturday night at Bristol and the starting lineup for the Food City Dirt Race has been set by owner points.

Kyle Larson is listed to start from the pole. However, Larson will drop to the rear of the field for the start because his Hendrick Motorsports team changed the engine in his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Denny Hamlin starts second. Ryan Blaney will start third, Kyle Busch will start fourth, and Martin Truex Jr. will start fifth.

The rest of the starting top 10 are: Kevin Harvick (sixth), Alex Bowman (seventh), William Byron (eighth), Austin Dillon (ninth), and Joey Logano (10th).

The rain has won today. We will see you tomorrow for dirt racing in Bristol! pic.twitter.com/MVHOFkJmrV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 27, 2021

Three drivers will make their Cup Series debuts on Sunday afternoon: Stewart Friesen, driving for Spire Motorsports, will start in the 32nd position; Shane Golobic, driving for Live Fast Motorsports, will start 35th; and Chris Windom, in one of the Rick Ware Racing cars, will start 36th.

Ty Dillon brings up the rear of the field by starting 39th.

Coverage from Bristol begins at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox.