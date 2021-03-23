ROKiT signs on as primary Foyt, Bourdais, sponsor

A.J. Foyt’s No. 14 returns to a full-time black paint scheme with a new global marketing partner supporting Sebastien Bourdais’ efforts in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series.

ROKiT, a new-business incubator with a diverse portfolio of companies involved in innovative technology and services which most recently backed Williams’ Formula 1 team, will be Bourdais’ primary sponsor in the 17-race season that begins next month in Alabama.

Entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick, ROKiT’s co-founder along with partner John-Paul DeJoria, is utilizing the Foyt team’s iconic heritage to raise brand awareness globally and showcase the company’s broad range of services and products.

“When I was 17 years old and working for Goodyear Tires racing division, I was aware of AJ Foyt and what an incredibly talented driver he was. So I am hugely excited to have partnered with the legendary AJ Foyt Racing team for the 2021 IndyCar Series,” said Kendrick.

“I’m looking forward to cheering on the fabulous-looking No.14 Chevrolet as it roars around the circuits this year. All of our ROKiT companies will be actively involved in this partnership, and we wish Larry, Sebastien and all the team at Foyt Racing the very best of luck.”

Team president Larry Foyt anticipates the new partnership will give his team and the IndyCar series additional exposure to a younger audience as the team vies for victories with four-time champion Bourdais.

“I met JK several years ago and we have stayed in touch,” said Foyt. “He is a true racing enthusiast and it has been great to see him use many forms of motorsport in his growth strategy for ROKiT. We had expressed interest in working together when the time was right, and I must say it feels like everything came into alignment perfectly for this opportunity. I think this partnership will reward ROKiT’s partners and consumers with some exciting programs that take advantage of the great access our team can provide. I’m enthused about our promising testing results, and this is another shot of awesome momentum heading into the season.”