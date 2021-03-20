GTLM Corvettes on different paths early in Sebring 12 Hour

The No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R dominated the first third of the race in GTLM class, leading the first three hours before the No. 25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE snuck ahead on a pit stop under a full-course caution.

Despite the apparent advantage, No. 3 Corvette driver Antonio Garcia wasn’t convinced of his car’s superiority over the competition.

“I think we are all very equal,” Garcia said. “It feels like we may have a tiny bit more than they do, so that gave me an opportunity to be kind of safe in a traffic a little bit. That’s the biggest thing now. Traffic is very difficult, especially on restarts.

“Once we are clear, we seem to be strong. It will be difficult to stay ahead of the BMWs. We need to focus on how the track develops, especially if conditions are going back to being cooler like it was at the beginning of the race. The car felt quite decent that point. We will have to wait and see.”

Meanwhile, the No. 4 Corvette faced a difficult beginning to the day. First, opening driver Tommy Milner was assessed a drive-through penalty for changing lanes on the race start. Milner stopped again a lap later as the crew checked for power-related issues and went a lap down. The problem persisted until the car went behind the wall for repairs just more than three hours into the race. Still, the No. 4 was able to stay within two laps of the class leaders.