Next Race Industry Now tech webinar a double feature

By www.epartrade.com | March 19, 2021 11:01 AM

Next Wednesday’s (March 24) EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar will be a doubleheader:

First, at 9:00 a.m. PDT, “Racing Valves / Valvetrain Components & Multi-Valve Cylinder Head Technology” by Ferrea Racing Components, with Zeke Urrutia, director of marketing, and Luke Wilson, owner, 4 Piston Racing.

Then, at 10:00 a.m., “Lighter, Stronger, Faster – The Future of Cylinder Bore Coatings” by Total Piston Rings with Lake Speed, Jr., tribologist, and Charles Navarro, president, LN Engineering.

Both webinars will be hosted by Brad Gillie, from SiriusXM ch 90’s Late Shift.

Click HERE to register.