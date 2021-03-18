Mike Conway paces Sebring Practice 1 in Whelen Cadillac

Mike Conway recorded the best lap of Thursday morning’s opening practice for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Conway ran 1m46.212s in the No. 31 Action Express Racing/Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R to lead the one-hour session, held in 75-degree temperatures under partly sunny skies.

Renger van der Zande was second, +0.407s in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, followed by Dane Cameron,+ 0.713s in the No. 60 Shank Acura ARX-05.

Mikkel Jensen led the LMP2 contingent, 1m49.920s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibson, +0.825s ahead of Guy Smith in the No. 22 United Autosports entry. Thomas Merrill was third, +2.464s in the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA.

Jeroen Bleekemolen was best in LMP3, 1m56.917s in the No. 91 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320. Jim Cox spun the car in Turn 17 with 10 minutes remaining in the session, but was able to continue. Colin Braun was second, +0.075s in the No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier JS P320.

Jordan Taylor led the five-car GTLM contingent, at 1m56.715s in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R. Mathieu Jaminet was second, +0.559s in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19, followed by the No. 4 Corvette of Alexander Sims, +0.862s.

Bill Auberlen was fastest of the 13 GTD entries, running 2m0.456s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3. Jack Hawksworth was next, +0.207s in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, ahead of Franck Perera, +0.510s in the No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Practice 2 runs with mixed groups from 1:55-3:10 p.m. ET.