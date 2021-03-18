Mercedes tops GTD, Cadillacs 1-2 in Sebring Practice 2

Cadillacs took the top two positions in Thursday’s second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice in preparation for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Felipe Nasr put the No. 31 Action Express Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R at the top for the second-straight session, running 1m47.323s late in a session run in windy 90-degree heat.

Loic Duval spent a minute atop the session, +0.181s back in the No. 5 JDC Miller Motorsports/Mustang Sampling Cadillac.

Oliver Jarvis also waited near the end for his best lap, +0.256s in the No. 55 Mazda RT24P. The top six DPIs were separated by 0.501s. Kevin Magnussen was +0.413s in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac; Filipe Albuquerque +0.413s in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05; and Oliver Pla, +0.501s in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura.

Jimmie Johnson turned five laps in the No. 48 Action Express/Ally Cadillac, with a best lap of 1m51.796s. Kamui Kobayashi then got behind the wheel, but pulled into the pits after a very slow lap and was out for the remainder of the session as the team worked on a throttle issue.

There were a number of spins. The biggest incident came at 40 minutes when Steven Thomas spun in Turn 10 the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA and was collected by Jon Farano in the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA. Both cars continued. Other cars spinning included James McGuire in the No. 22 United Autosports ORECA and Jim Norman in the No. 7 Forty7 Motorsports Duqueine D08 Nissan, both continuing after separate incidents in Turn 17.

George Kurtz went off in Turn 13 in the No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier JS P320 and continued.

There was a brief red flag at the one-hour mark when Mateo Llarena stopped in Turn 3 in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier.

Matt Campbell paced GTLM in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 011 RSR-19, 1m56.891s — rebounding from an incident in Turn 1 earlier in the session.

Second in the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE was Connor De Phillippi, +0.503s, followed by Nick Tandy, +0.742s in the No. 4 Corvette Racing C8.R.

Mikkel Jensen went to the top in LMP2 late in the session, turning a lap of 1:50.224s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07-Gibsion, displacing Tristan Nunez in the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA by +0.456s. Guy Smith was third, +1.983s back in the No. 22 United Autosports ORECA.

Mikael Grenier led GTD with a 2m01.111s in the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (pictured, top), followed by Robby Foley, 2m01.319s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, and Tim Zimmermann, 2m01.376s in the No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Dylan Murry was fastest in LMP3, running 1m57.371s in the No. 91 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320. Second was Spencer Pigot, +0.401s in the Daytona-winning No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier, followed by Joao Barbosa, +1.442s in the No, 33 Sean Creach Motorsport Ligier.

There was an eight-minute caution flag included in the session, giving teams an opportunity to familiarize themselves with new IMSA procedures. These include a DPi class split, followed by a Prototype class split, prior to restarts.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Today’s activities conclude with a 90-minute night session from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday’s only on-track activity is qualifying, beginning at 11:15 a.m.