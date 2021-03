Aric Almirola explains to The Racing Writer’s Podcast how he uses YouTube to deliver behind-the-scenes content to race fans. Plus:

• If NASCAR could benefit from producing more documentary-style content

• How Almirola’s evolved since his first full Cup Series season 10 years ago

• How the racing has evolved over that time and his thoughts on it

• If the dynamic of the playoffs has changed with different winners to start the season

• Racing go-karts with son Alex