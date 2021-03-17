Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr lead Atlanta field

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will be on the front row this weekend for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hamlin will start from the pole. Truex starts second.

Joey Logano will start third, with his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski starting fourth. Chase Elliott completes the top five.

Kyle Larson will start sixth, Kevin Harvick will start seventh, Christopher Bell will start eighth, William Byron will start ninth, and Ryan Blaney will start 10th. Harvick is the defending race winner.

Justin Haley will be in the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. Haley will start 26th.

Austin Cindric will make his second NASCAR Cup Series start with Team Penske in the No. 33 Ford. Cindric will start last.

There are 39 drivers entered in the race.

STARTING LINE-UP