NHRA postpones Pomona Winternationals

NHRA officials announced today the postponement of the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, originally scheduled for April 9-11.

NHRA and track officials will continue to look to state and federal health officials for recommendations to host events in California. A new date for the event is to be determined.

“We are confident we will find a new date for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations. “We are working closely with California health officials to come to an agreement as to the best dates for the event.”

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season kicked off with a successful race at the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville. The season will continue racing action at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 16-18. NHRA officials are confident the season will consist of 22 national events.

Although racing is paused at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, the track is currently serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site, allowing locals to drive through the facility and receive their vaccination.