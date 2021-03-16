NASCAR adds COVID-detecting dogs for Atlanta

NASCAR informed teams Tuesday they will work with 360 K9 Group this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway to use COVID-detecting dogs as an additional screening measure.

While all three national series are in action this weekend, the specialized detection dogs will be used for the Cup Series race on Sunday, March 21. Personnel will go through their initial pre-entry screening process out the infield, and the dogs will be located and used for those entering the garage area.

360 K9 Group has training facilities in Alabama and Florida, and they’ve successfully trained dogs to detect COVID-19 using a proprietary training method. The federal government, sports teams, cruise lines, hospitals, and other large venues have worked with the group. The Miami Heat have used COVID-detecting dogs to screen fans attending their games.

NASCAR said doing this at Atlanta “will serve as a proof of concept for potential future utilization for both the competitor and guest areas of an event.” The assessment process by the dogs will take less than 30 seconds per person.

If an individual is indicated to possibly have COVID, they will be isolated and undergo extensive secondary screening by the NASCAR AMR Safety Team. Based on that screening, it will be determined if the individual is cleared to participate in the event.