Keselowski, Suarez hit with Phoenix penalties

Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez will be without their crew chiefs at Atlanta Motor Speedway due to suspensions from lug nut infractions last weekend.

Jeremy Bullins and Travis Mack have each been fined $20,000 and suspended for one NASCAR Cup Series race. There were two lug nuts not safe and secure on their respective vehicles after the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Bullins and Keselowski finished fourth Sunday afternoon. Mack and Suarez finished 21st.

NASCAR also fined three other crew chiefs $10,000 each for having one lug nut not safe and secure on their cars. Those crew chiefs were Matt McCall of Chip Ganassi Racing (Kurt Busch), Ben Beshore of Joe Gibbs Racing (Kyle Busch), and Rudy Fugle of Hendrick Motorsports (William Byron).