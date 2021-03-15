Reflections on John Paul Jr’s sports car racing legacy

In approximately 175 sports car races, John Paul Jr won 20, stood on the podium more than 50 times and captured its biggest victories at Daytona and Sebring. Lost on December 29 after nearly 20 years of fighting Huntington’s Disease, ‘Junior’ was among the best all-rounders of his generation.

Wins in the CART IndyCar Series, the Indy Racing League, Trans Am, and a brief foray into NASCAR were among the highlights for the Indiana native, but it was sports car racing—in IMSA and its successors—where Junior made the most consistent impact.

And with the 12 Hours of Sebring upon us, which Junior won in 1982 on the way to claiming the IMSA GT title, eight of his friends joined in for short conversations about the immense skill and character he possessed to pay tribute to one of sports car racing’s great talents.

