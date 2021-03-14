Truex Jr set for Truck Series return at Bristol

Martin Truex Jr. confirmed Sunday night that he’d be entered in the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway later this month.

Truex will return to the series for the first time since 2006 when he competes with Kyle Busch Motorsports. By entering the race, Truex will get additional seat time to prepare for the NASCAR Cup Series race on the dirt track.

“(Kyle) said I could drive it for free, so I did it,” Truex laughed.

Truex has just two Truck Series starts on his resume back in 2005 and ’06. His best finish was a 19th-place finish in his debut at Milwaukee.

The former Cup Series champion has also limited dirt track experience. Truex admitted the only times he’s run on dirt with two charity events in Missouri for Ken Schrader.

“Did that a few times in a Modified,” Truex said. “I grew up on four-wheelers and motorcycles. It’s going to be a learning curve for sure. I look at it as Bristol has been our worst track for the past couple of years. Why the heck not lay down dirt and see what we can do? I think it’s going to be fun. New challenge, something different.”