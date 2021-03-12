Jessica and Stewart Friesen both set to race in Bristol Trucks

Stewart and Jessica Friesen will give NASCAR its first husband-versus-wife battle since 1998 when they compete against each other later this month at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Halmar Friesen Racing announced late Thursday it is fielding a second truck for the March 27 dirt race at Bristol for Jessica Friesen. She will drive the No. 62 Toyota Tundra alongside Stewart, a full-time competitor in the No. 52 Toyota Tundra.

It will be the first time the organization has fielded two trucks and the first time Jessica and Stewart have competed against each other at the NASCAR level. Both have dirt racing backgrounds, and they regularly run together in Northeast Dirt Modifieds.

“I’ve been racing Sprint Cars and Modifieds on dirt for my entire racing career, and it’s amazing to get an opportunity to compete at this level,” Jessica Friesen said of her upcoming NASCAR debut. “I’m looking forward to the experience of driving a truck for the first time. The fact this race is happening on dirt is really exciting. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with than the team we’ve assembled at HFR.

“I want to thank everyone who has made this possible, including our team owner, Chris Larsen, and all of our other sponsors who have supported me in the past both in Dirt Modifieds and Sprint Cars who have come back on board for this race.”

The Friesens will be the second husband and wife to compete together in the same NASCAR event. Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise were the first, running against each other in multiple events during the 1990s, with their last being in a Busch (now Xfinity) Series race at Atlanta in November 1998.

Bristol is the first of two dirt races for the Camping World Truck Series. Stewart Friesen has two wins in the series, one of which came on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2019.