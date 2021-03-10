Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Romain Grosjean on differences between IndyCar and F1

By March 10, 2021 8:34 AM

Formula 1 driver turned IndyCar road and street racer Romain Grosjean explains some of the differences he’s encountered so far during testing of his new Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda.

