Romain Grosjean on differences between IndyCar and F1

Formula 1 driver turned IndyCar road and street racer Romain Grosjean explains some of the differences he’s encountered so far during testing of his new Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda.
Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.
