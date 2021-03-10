Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, March 12-14

Racing on TV, March 12-14

ABOVE: The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series gets under way for 2021 with three hours of coverage of the Gatornationals finals on the FOX broadcast network, leading into NASCAR at Phoenix.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, March 12

Phoenix 7:30-9:30pm

Saturday, March 13

Phoenix 5:30-8:00pm

Arlington 7:00-10:00pm

Sunday, March 14

Gainesville 12:00-3:00pm

Phoenix 3:30-7:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

