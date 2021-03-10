Racing on TV, March 12-14

ABOVE: The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series gets under way for 2021 with three hours of coverage of the Gatornationals finals on the FOX broadcast network, leading into NASCAR at Phoenix.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, March 12
|Phoenix
|7:30-9:30pm
|
Saturday, March 13
|Phoenix
|5:30-8:00pm
|
|Arlington
|7:00-10:00pm
|
Sunday, March 14
|Gainesville
|12:00-3:00pm
|
|Phoenix
|3:30-7:00pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments