NASCAR podcast: Scott Zipadelli

Scott Zipadelli of Hattori Racing sits down with The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss a rough start to the No. 16 team’s season but being optimistic about some upcoming races. Other topics include:
• How Zipadelli’s relationship with Austin Hill (pictured at right, above, with Zipadelli) has changed since their first year together
• The kind of personality Zipadelli wants a driver to have
• The beginning of Zipadelli getting into racing
• Working with brother Greg at Joe Gibbs Racing then taking other opportunities in the sport
• Battling a lack of motivation and being burnt out
• Getting in trouble on Twitter
• If being a Cup Series crew chief is something he wants to do
• Where to start preparing for new venues this season
