NASCAR podcast: Scott Zipadelli

By Kelly Crandall | March 10, 2021 10:25 AM

Scott Zipadelli of Hattori Racing sits down with The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss a rough start to the No. 16 team’s season but being optimistic about some upcoming races. Other topics include:

• How Zipadelli’s relationship with Austin Hill (pictured at right, above, with Zipadelli) has changed since their first year together

• The kind of personality Zipadelli wants a driver to have

• The beginning of Zipadelli getting into racing

• Working with brother Greg at Joe Gibbs Racing then taking other opportunities in the sport

• Battling a lack of motivation and being burnt out

• Getting in trouble on Twitter

• If being a Cup Series crew chief is something he wants to do

• Where to start preparing for new venues this season