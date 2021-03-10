Keselowski leads Phoenix field
John Harrelson/Motorsport Images
By
|
Kelly Crandall
March 10, 2021 5:41 AM
Brad Keselowski will start from the pole Sunday afternoon for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Keselowski will share the front row with Kyle Larson, who enters the Instacart 500 off a win last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The rest of the starting top five are Denny Hamlin (third), Christopher Bell (fourth), and Martin Truex Jr. (fifth).
Chase Elliott, who won at Phoenix in the fall to clinch the championship, will start sixth. Kyle Busch will start seventh, Ryan Blaney will start eighth, Joey Logano will start ninth, and William Byron will start 10th. Logano is the defending race winner.
There are 38 drivers entered for Phoenix.
STARTING LINE-UP
Kelly Crandall
Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.
More …
