Keselowski leads Phoenix field

Brad Keselowski will start from the pole Sunday afternoon for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Keselowski will share the front row with Kyle Larson, who enters the Instacart 500 off a win last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The rest of the starting top five are Denny Hamlin (third), Christopher Bell (fourth), and Martin Truex Jr. (fifth).

Chase Elliott, who won at Phoenix in the fall to clinch the championship, will start sixth. Kyle Busch will start seventh, Ryan Blaney will start eighth, Joey Logano will start ninth, and William Byron will start 10th. Logano is the defending race winner.

There are 38 drivers entered for Phoenix.

STARTING LINE-UP