Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, March 9, Listener Q&A

Michael Levitt / Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, March 9, Listener Q&A

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, March 9, Listener Q&A

By March 9, 2021 12:20 PM

By |

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, which include questions about Romain Grosjean’s early impact on his team; which veteran drivers could be on the move to new teams or out of work at the end of the season; how to support teams and drivers without attending events this year; if Mazda’s a good fit to become an engine supplier in 2023, and more.

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home