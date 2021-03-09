The Week In IndyCar, March 9, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, which include questions about Romain Grosjean’s early impact on his team; which veteran drivers could be on the move to new teams or out of work at the end of the season; how to support teams and drivers without attending events this year; if Mazda’s a good fit to become an engine supplier in 2023, and more.