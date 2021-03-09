The Week In IndyCar, March 9, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, which include questions about Romain Grosjean’s early impact on his team; which veteran drivers could be on the move to new teams or out of work at the end of the season; how to support teams and drivers without attending events this year; if Mazda’s a good fit to become an engine supplier in 2023, and more.
Le Mans/WEC 2hr ago
2021 Le Mans 24 entry list released
The 62-car entry list for the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours, set to take place on August 21-22, has been released by the Automobile Club de (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Porsche Carrera Cup NA series set for Sebring debut
The brand-new Porsche Carrera Cup North America series is one step closer to going green as an official support series for IMSA. Set to (…)
Uncategorized 2hr ago
Parts company support for Lemons of Love MX-5 giveaway
Lemons of Love’s fifth Mazda MX-5 Cup race car, soon to be raffled off, is under construction and 21 companies have joined in to support (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 3hr ago
VSCCA seeks additional entries for June 11-12 Vintage Festival
The Vintage Sports Car Club of America has already committed to one “all-comers” field for the seventh annual Thompson Vintage (…)
Off Road 3hr ago
Mint 400 adds Electric Vehicle class
Mint 400 organizers have responded to “a flood of requests by EV truck makers and owners” by adding a new class for electric vehicles. The EV (…)
Industry 3hr ago
PRI in-person trade show to return in 2021
A return to Indianapolis for its annual Trade Show, an all-new membership drive, and a 2.0 version of its renowned Road Tour are all (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
OPINION: Hendrick has its mojo back
Hendrick Motorsports is the number one team in NASCAR. At least for right now. The organization has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Championships a "three-to-five year" project for Aston Martin
Otmar Szafnauer says Aston Martin is still laying out a roadmap for how it will achieve its aim of competing for championships. Racing (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Haas can't write off 2021 – Steiner
Haas will not be allowed to write off 2021 and settle for being the slowest team on the grid despite the development focus being on next (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
IndyCar still open to zero-emission fuel move
The NTT IndyCar Series remains interested in bringing a zero-emission ‘eFuel’ to its paddock. The subject was high on the series’ list (…)
Comments