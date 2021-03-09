NASCAR issues raft of lug nut penalties after Vegas

Six crew chiefs from the Cup Series and one each from the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series were fined by NASCAR for improperly secured lug nuts following the weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

One of those eight – Mike Shiplett, crew chief on Cole Custer’s Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 (which finished a lap down in 25th) – was fined $20,000 and suspended from this weekend’s Cup Series race at Phoenix.

Other Cup Series chiefs fined $10,000 apiece (but not suspended) were: Rodney Childers (No. 4, Kevin Harvick); Luke Lambert (No. 17, Chris Buescher); Ben Beshore (No. 18, Kyle Busch); James Small (No. 19, Martin Truex Jr.); and Greg Erwin (No. 21, Matt DiBenedetto).

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Busch (3rd) and Truex Jr. (6th) were the only drivers on that list to finish in the top 10.

Xfinity Series crew chief Jason Trinchere (No. 16, driver Dexter Beane) was fined $5,000 for the same “Lug nut(s) not properly installed/Rule Book Section 10.9.10.4” infraction, while Truck Series chief Trip Bruce (No. 52, fourth-place finisher Stewart Friesen) was fined $2,500.