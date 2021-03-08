MAVTV announces live broadcast schedule for 2021

With the addition of MAVTV PLUS to the network family, MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, is pleased to release its full live event broadcast schedule for 2021. A total of 226 live race broadcasts, featuring 11 highly competitive racing series and the popular Lucas Oil Chilli Bowl Nationals, make up the network’s impressive live events schedule for the year. Of the 226 live events scheduled, MAVTV Plus will play home to 176 races, while the network’s linear channel will provide coverage for 50 live events.

The vast number of different events gives MAVTV its most robust live coverage schedule in network history and includes an exciting mix of racing disciplines – from motocross and stock cars to drag racing and more. This year’s live coverage on MAVTV features stock car racing from the ARCA Menards Series, midget car action provided by the POWRi National Midget League, late model drama from the Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) and competitive pulling during the Pro Pulling League. Additional racing comes from the MotoAmerica Series, Mid-West Drag Racing Series, American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), Pro Motocross, Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing, North Carolina Speedweek, Hoosier Arenacross, Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals and the Lucas Oil Speedway.

The recently rebranded MAVTV Plus is set to host the majority of MAVTV’s live racing coverage this year, with 64 live events from the LOLMDS and 61 more from the POWRi National Midget League. There are also 16 Mid-West Drag Racing Series events scheduled in 2021, along with 10 events covered for ASCS, six for the Pro Pulling League, four events throughout North Carolina Speedweek and coverage of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Additionally, MAVTV Plus will feature 10 live events from Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday Night Racing and four live telecasts for the Lucas Oil Motorsports Hour, making it the home for 176 live telecasts this year. The next round of live broadcasts on MAVTV Plus is scheduled for March 19, with the action brought to you by the Mid-West Drag Racing Series, POWRi National Midget League and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Similar to the MAVTV Plus lineup, MAVTV Motorsports Network will also feature a healthy mix of racing from all disciplines for motorsports fans to enjoy. MAVTV will host an impressive 50 total events in 2021, with the MotoAmerica Supersport Series providing the majority of the action with 18 scheduled broadcasts, followed by ARCA Menards and Pro Motocross, which will both have 12 races broadcasted live. Furthermore, MAVTV is also providing live coverage for five Late Model Dirt Series rounds, two Hoosier Arenacross races and the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Live broadcasts on MAVTV Motorsports Network continue March 12, featuring wheel-to-wheel action from the ARCA Menards Series.

With over 220 live events scheduled to air on the Motorsports Network, MAVTV is positioned to provide motorsports fans from all corners of the industry with the entertaining racing they deserve all year long. To gain immediate access to live broadcasts and a vast library of automotive and motorsports content, purchase MAVTV from a verified streaming partner or cable and satellite tv provider, or subscribe to MAVTV Plus for the yearly price of $99 when you visit http://www.MAVTVPLUS.com.