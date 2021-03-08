Goodwood postpones Members’ Meeting

Goodwood recently confirmed the move of its 78th Members’ Meeting from May to October following the British government’s rollout of its plan to ease travel and event restrictions over the coming months.

Usually the launch of Goodwood’s historic racing season, this year’s Oct. 16-17 Members’ Meeting – an action-packed weekend of motor racing exclusively for members and fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club and their guests – will close the 2021 season.

The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and the Goodwood Revival will still take place in July and September as planned.

