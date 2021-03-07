Kurtz sweeps GT America weekend, Holland wins GT4

George Kurtz drove his No. 04 DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 to victory with a flag-to-flag run that swept the opening GT America weekend at Sonoma Raceway in the SRO3 class. In Masters, Charlie Luck drove into a class win in his No. 45 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 -R 991.2 on his way to second overall. In the GT4 class, Rotek Racing’s Rob Holland drove his No. 99 Ford Mustang GT4 to the top of the podium after a race-long battle with Classic BMW’s Phil Bloom (No. 11 BMW M4 GT4) and Stephen Cameron Racing’s Sean Quinlan (No. 119 BMW M4 GT4), with GMG Racing’s Jason Bell (No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4) applying pressure to the group.

Kurtz was able to parlay the pole position into an excellent start that put him out front early. It then became a battle with the P2 and P3 qualifiers, Jason Harward and his No. 88 Zelus Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and Master class polesitter Luck. The two exchanged positions several times during the race while fending off some challenging runs from Rearden Racing’s Jeff Burton in the No. 191 Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

By the middle of the race a full-course yellow due for track debris allowed the field to pack up and prepare for another run for the checkered, but Kurtz managed another excellent start/restart action and was away to run the remaining six minutes building another lead. Luck, while unable to catch Kurtz, was first in class and second at the checkered, with Harward completing the weekend GT3 podium repeat in third place.

In Masters, Burton managed to put together a decent run for both overall and class positioning but ended up behind teammate Dimitiri Novikov (No. 29 Lamborghini Huracan GT3) at the drop of the checkered.

The GT4 contingent is proving to be a competitive bunch as the undulating field positions of the grid started at the drop of the green and continued through the restart after the full-course yellow. Holland and Bloom battled for top positioning after the restart, with Race 1 winner Quinlan close enough to be a worry and Bell behind him, making it a possible four-way battle for first. Several minutes ticked off from the remaining six after the restart when driving and mechanical incidents struck including slowing from Tim Pappas (No. 54 Black Swan Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR) and a late-race spinout from Ross Chouest (No. 89 RENNtech Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4). At the checkered, it was Holland, Bloom and Quinlan that would take the podium and just deny Bell his second podium of the weekend in his new platform.

RESULTS

Catch the Sonoma weekend highlights on CBS Sports Network premiering March 17 at 8:30 pm ET. GT America powered by AWS packs up the paddock and prepares for the next rounds of competition at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on April 30-May 2.