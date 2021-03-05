Williams releases images of FW43B after app hack

Williams has released images of its 2021 car — the FW43B — in a striking new livery after having to abandon plans to launch via an “augmented reality” app due to a hack.

The team had announced earlier in the week that it would use AR to show off the new car, with fans able to download an app and reveal the FW43B in their homes either in full-size or on a table top. However, after a hack on Thursday the team confirmed on Friday morning that it was pulling the app and would revert to a simple image release.

Despite the evolutionary nature of the car compared to last season, Williams has taken the opportunity to significantly change its livery under new ownership from Dorilton Capital, the multiple shades of blue being added to by some yellow accents in a throwback to Williams cars of the 1980s and ’90s.

Introducing the FW43B 💙🤍💛 pic.twitter.com/4AF7Au4B5a — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 5, 2021

New Williams CEO Jost Capito says the main hope from the new car is to see further progress after a step forward in 2020 saw the team regularly reach Q2 on raw pace.

“Williams Racing is a sporting icon, and a team that has forged a reputation of success through sheer determination and grit intertwined with innovation, passionate and skillful race craft and an absolute desire to win,” Capito said. “Highs and lows are typical in any long-established sporting brand’s journey and historic success can be a strong motivator, but it cannot be relied upon to define future success in the modern era of Formula 1.

“Therefore, we have created a fresh new livery for the 2021 car; one that acknowledges our incredible past and retains the spirit, drive and motivation that remains at the core of Williams’ DNA yet looks to the future and signposts our long-term ambition to return to the front of the grid. While we are just starting out on this journey and there is still a lot of work to do, we are happy to see momentum in the right direction and look forward to continuing that progress on track this season.”