Toronto IndyCar promoter monitoring local COVID restrictions

The viability of IndyCar’s trip north into Canada for the Honda Indy Toronto street race is being monitored closely by its event promoter due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19.

A recent decree by Toronto Mayor John Tory voided all major event permits through July 1, which is exceptionally close to the July 9-11 IndyCar weekend produced by Green Savoree Race Promotions. Although the Honda Indy Toronto event was not listed among the cancellations, it’s believed special permission would need to be received in order to start circuit construction three to four weeks prior to the race.

Adding to the complexities for GSRP to manage, IndyCar visits Mid-Ohio the week before Toronto on July 2-4; at present, the traveling members of the IndyCar paddock — a number that exceeds 500 — would need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Canada, which poses a math problem to solve.

The greatest hope for the event is found with the steady decline in new coronavirus cases and the success found with vaccinating an increasing amount of the population.

“We’re cautiously optimistic as each day that goes by, and each day gets us closer to an answer of what will happen,” Honda Indy Toronto President Jeff Atkinson told RACER. “Provided medical officials are comfortable, we’re planning to hold a race in July.”

Founded in 1986, the beloved street race held around Exhibition Place was lost in 2020 due to COVID.