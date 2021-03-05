Skip Barber Race Team launches in TC America

Skip Barber Racing School will debut its Skip Barber Race Team in the SRO TC America series, which launches its 2021 season this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. The team will campaign Honda Performance Development (HPD) race cars with two TC class Civic Type-Rs and two TCA class Civic Sis.

“The introduction of the Skip Barber Race Team is a natural progression for the Skip Barber brand; we offer turnkey racing on a professional stage for newcomers and pro drivers alike. The expertly prepared HPD Civic race cars make the perfect addition to our fleet to diversify driver development and further hone our driver’s advanced skills,” said Kirk Dooley, COO of Skip Barber Racing School.

Skip Barber Racing School has served as the Official Racing School of SRO America since 2019 and will introduce the Touring Car Academy for the 2021 season to provide a specialized curriculum for all drivers seeking to develop their race craft further in the TC America powered by Skip Barber paddock.

Founded in 1975, SBRS is the premier racing and driving school in North America; with nearly five decades of experience, SBRS has taught over 350,000 people at the country’s top circuits. Notable alumni include Juan Pablo Montoya, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and AJ Allmendinger.

In partnership with HPD, SBRS offers advanced racing school programs in the factory-prepared Civic Touring Cars. This capability creates a path to graduate directly into professional, licensed racing and feed right into the ultra-competitive TC America championship while receiving the Skip Barber Racing School’s extensive training and expansive access to tracks across the con-tinent.

The Skip Barber Race Team line-up for its Sonoma debut includes Lindsay Brewer, Eric Powell, Carter Fartuch, and Mike Stillwagon.