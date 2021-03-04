IMS Museum launches new travel/tour packages

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is entering into a partnership with Indy-based Sports and Entertainment Travel (SET) to create an exclusive overnight travel package offering access to the museum, the track, an Indy Car team shop and lodging.

The IMS Museum-SET travel package will offer the opportunity to journey into both the history and present-day excitement of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, starting with a VIP Grounds Tour of the IMS facility — an unforgettable walk through IMS landmarks normally off-limits to the general public — and guided tour of the IMS Museum’s featured exhibits and permanent Indianapolis 500 winning car collection.

The behind-the-scenes journey continues with a guided tour of the A.J. Foyt Racing IndyCar team shop, located in Speedway.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.