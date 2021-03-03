NASCAR finalizes Bristol heat format

NASCAR has finalized its format for the inaugural Bristol dirt weekend, and will use the finishing order and passing points to determine the starting line-up.

Officials had previously announced that the March 27-28 event for the Camping World Truck and Cup Series would feature practice and heat races. Wednesday, NASCAR revealed that drivers would earn passing points in those heat races.

Bristol marks the first time since 1970 that the Cup Series will race on dirt. It is the first of two dirt races this season for the Truck Series.

Weekend details:

Heat Race Starting Line-up – Random draw determines heat race designation and starting position for the heat race. The draw will be in order of current owner points.

Qualifying Heat Races – Four qualifying races held at 15 laps each with only green flag laps counted – no overtime rule. Free pass and wave around procedures will be in effect.

Passing Points – Drivers will accumulate points in the heat races based on finishing position and passing points. The points total determines the starting position for the feature event.

Passing Points – The difference between assigned starting position and finishing position

Go forward – accumulate passing points

Go backward or finish where you started – zero passing points

Tiebreaker – owner points

Finishing points – Winner of each qualifying heat race gets 10 points with nine points for second and down to 1 point for 10th.

Feature – Line-up based on combined points of Heat Race finishing position and passing points.

Feature race will be 250 laps (NCWTS: 150 laps) divided into three stages (NCS: 75/150/250) / (NCWTS: 40/90/150). Running order will be frozen at the conclusion of each stage.

During the stage breaks, teams can change tires, add fuel and make adjustments to their cars/trucks. These non-competitive pit stops must be completed in a time designated by NASCAR (TBD).

No fuel or tires except at stage breaks. (Note: Teams will not be required to pit during the stage breaks. Teams that elect not to pit will re-start ahead of teams that pitted. Re-start order determined by the freeze at the conclusion of the preceding stage)

Additional Event Highlights – Choose rule will not be in effect for the Bristol Dirt race. The overtime rules, free pass and wave around procedures will be in effect.