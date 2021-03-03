HPD announces 2021 factory drivers

Honda Performance Development, which runs all Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America, has revealed its 2021 line-up of drivers receiving factory support at all levels of motorsport. Through HPD’s GT3 Driver Academy, Junior Factory Driver Program, and Factory Driver Program, talent is supported by HPD at every milestone in their racing careers; from building the skills necessary to compete through the academy, to racing on HPD’s championship-winning teams at the highest levels in North America.

HPD’s 2021 Factory Driver team includes IMSA racers Ryan Eversley and Mario Farnbacher. Acura prototype drivers Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor also serve as mentors and coaches for the program.

HPD 2021 Junior Factory Driver line-up for 2021 is as follows:

Matt McMurray: The 2020 GTD and 2019 LMP2 drivers’ champion in the IMSA WeatherTech series, McMurray is also the youngest driver to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jacob Abel: A multiple-podium open wheel racer, F4 U.S. Championship with FR Americas Series experience, and graduate of the HPD GT3 Driver Academy.

Dakota Dickerson: The 2018 F4 U.S. Champion, 2019 F3 Americas Champion, IMSA Prototype challenge winner, and 2015 Team U.S.A. Scholarship winner. Dickerson is a graduate of the HPD GT3 Driver Academy.

Abel and Dickerson will compete in the SRO GT Americas series with Racers Edge Motorsports while McMurray will drive for Compass Racing for the 2021 season.

Racers Edge Motorsports secured both 2020 and 2019 team championships in SRO GT3 with Acura Motorsports. Operating under the guidance and direction of HPD, Racers Edge also conducts the HPD GT3 Driver Academy, overseeing progression of the program’s young racing students and paving the road for the next generation of HPD racing talent. Included in the HPD GT3 Academy’s next generation of racing talent is recent graduate Karl Wittmer, a Canadian touring car racer who will be competing in the SRO E-Sport GT Series in 2021.

“We at HPD are committed to providing championship platforms to support developing drivers achieve their dreams. The Acura Motorsports family has carefully created a robust academy curriculum infused with collaborative spirit that gives future sports cars stars inside access to the Precision Crafted Performance DNA of Acura. Our program success is defined as much by the growth of our graduates as by the doors that open for them because of their successful completion of the program,” said John Whiteman, HPD commercial motorsports manager.

The HPD GT3 Driver Academy is currently accepting applications for admission to its 2021 program, with drivers to be selected and announced in coming weeks. For admissions inquiries, please contact Lee Niffenegger, Program Manager at LNiffenegger@hra.com.