Ilmor V8s to power SRX cars

Superstar Racing Experience announced that race engine builder Ilmor will supply the powerplant for its new series of spec cars. Edelbrock Group — a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket performance parts — also has joined SRX as official suppliers.

The six-race short-track series airing this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on CBS features purpose-built race cars designed by NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham. Each will be powered by Ilmor’s 396 engine, an LS-based V8 originally designed for ARCA stock cars. In SRX trim it will deliver 700 horsepower with 530 ft-lb of torque. Inside the engine is Edelbrock Group’s COMP Cams camshaft, pushrods and rocker trunnions, and outside are Edelbrock Group’s water pump, timing cover and ignition coils.

“The engine is the heart of any racecar, and the Ilmor 396 with Edelbrock Group components is the heart of the SRX race car,” Evernham said. “Performance was obviously important, but so was reliability and equality. SRX is about the drivers and who can make this race car work the best for them. The combined technologies from Ilmor and Edelbrock Group ensure that the drivers are the ‘X’ factor in SRX.”

Ilmor has been making horsepower since 1983 when two engineers — Mario Illien and Paul Morgan — designed and built an innovative turbocharged engine for IndyCar that would come to dominate the series, initially branded as Chevrolets. Ilmor’s success in IndyCar expanded to championships in Formula 1, ARCA and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Ilmor also took to the water, powering multiple P1 World Championship boats and a thriving marine engine division.

“We are truly excited to contribute to the success of SRX and to be collaborating with Edelbrock,” said Paul Ray, president, Ilmor Engineering. “This series, which showcases the talents of so many celebrated drivers spanning the spectrum of motorsports, aligns perfectly with Ilmor’s 35-year history of providing power to many of the world’s greatest drivers.”

Edelbrock Group’s history dates back to 1938 when company founder Vic Edelbrock wanted to better the performance of his 1932 Ford Roadster so he designed a new intake manifold. Today, Edelbrock Group designs, manufactures and distributes performance parts for the entire automotive aftermarket.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of SRX,” said Chris Douglas, chief commercial officer, Edelbrock Group. “The unique format of SRX is sure to bring added excitement and new fans to the sport of auto racing. The diversity of the racers with their unique backgrounds and personalities, coupled with fast and powerful cars, will provide ‘must watch’ events. The Edelbrock Group’s racing heritage of speed and performance made SRX a perfect fit, and we’re certain our partners and customers will be excited about our participation.”

SRX will feature sprint races with drivers from a variety of motorsports backgrounds competing in identically prepared cars on a variety of tracks, including pavement and dirt. The SRX driver line-up currently includes Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip.

SRX debuts June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks — Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10. SRX’s inaugural season culminates July 17 at the iconic Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.