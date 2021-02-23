Red Bull reveals its 2021 F1 challenger, the RB16B

Red Bull became the fourth team to take wraps off its 2021 Formula 1 car when it released the first images of the RB16B on Tuesday.

The RB16B is named in reference to the similarities to last year’s car due to the large number of components that have been frozen over the winter, but features an all-new Honda power unit for the Japanese manufacturer’s final year in F1. The upgraded engine was brought forward from 2022, and has led to some repackaging around the rear of the car, where further aerodynamic changes were required due to new regulations relating to the floor and brake ducts.

The team says the RB16B has arrived at a time when the organization “aims to carry the momentum of 2020 into the new season in a bid to fight for this year’s title”, and it currently boasts the two most recent race winners as its driver line-u,p with Sergio Perez – who won a dramatic Sakhir Grand Prix for Racing Point – joining Verstappen in place of Alex Albon this year.

The new car will be running for the first time at Silverstone on Wednesday as part of a shakedown, with both drivers scheduled to get time behind the wheel.

As of next season, Red Bull will take over the Honda technology and run its own power units through its new company Red Bull Powertrains.