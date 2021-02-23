Motorsports HoF inductions kick off inaugural American Speed Festival

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America will bring its 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies to the new M1 Concourse event center (artist’s rendering above), bringing some of the greatest names in auto racing history to the Detroit area to help kick off the inaugural American Speed Festival.

The Sept. 27 and 29 MHoFA induction events at M1 will lead straight into the American Speed Festival, scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

“We couldn’t be more honored the team at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America has chosen M1 Concourse’s new event center to host these two prestigious events,” said Tim McGrane, CEO of M1 Concourse. “These induction ceremonies, featuring some of the racing greatest names, is the perfect bridge between Motor Bella the week before and the American Speed Festival right after. It couldn’t be a better way to kick off a weekend celebration of automotive innovation, speed and excellence, past, present, and future.

“One of the Motorsports Hall of Fame’s 1994 inductees is the legendary Jim Hall, and we’ll also be honoring him and his innovative work as our first Master of Motorsports during the American Speed Festival weekend,” McGrane continued.

“We’re delighted that our induction ceremonies will help kick off the start of the first American Speed Festival,” said George Levy, president, Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. “Before the Hall of Fame moved to Daytona, we were located in the Detroit area and hosted most of our induction ceremonies there, so it’s a little like coming home for the Hall of Fame.

“It’s great to have the new event center at M1 Concourse available to host our two ceremonies within three days, and even better to be able to do it at a facility where we can showcase historic cars on a racetrack right outside the building. It’s a great setting and a great way to kick off the American Speed Festival.”

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America 2020 induction class had its induction ceremony delayed because of COVID restrictions. The class includes NASCAR’s first-ever champion Robert “Red” Byron (Historic); flat-track impresario Chris Carr (Motorcycles); early motorcycle racer, promoter and publisher Floyd Clymer (At Large); driver, official and safety advocate Wally Dallenbach, Sr. (Open Wheel); Rick Hendrick, one of NASCAR’s most successful owners (Stock Cars); Daytona 500 champion Tiny Lund (Historic); Can-Am and Rolex 24 At Daytona champion Jacky Ickx (Sports Cars); quarter-mile racing legend “Ohio” George Montgomery (Drag Racing); and Baja 500 and 1,000 and SCORE World Champion Ivan “Ironman” Stewart (Off-Road Racing).

The 2021 induction class features three women for the first time and includes one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers: Davey Allison (Stock Cars); three-time land speed record holder John Cobb (Historic); three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Larry Dixon Jr. (Drag Racing); Indy and NASCAR trailblazer Janet Guthrie (Open Wheel); 2006 MotoGP World Champion Nicky “Kentucky Kid” Hayden (Motorcycles); legendary Indy correspondent Robin Miller (Media); seven consecutive APBA Gold Cup winner Fran Muncey (Powerboats); multi-time USAC and NASCAR champion Ray Nichels (Historic); and world-class timer/scorer Judy Stropus (Sports Cars).

It is expected that many of the legends being inducted and past Motorsports Hall of Famers will stay on for the American Speed Festival, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The ASF promises to be a premier celebration of speed, bringing together under one roof many of the automotive world’s best elements. The all-new event will showcase excellence in automotive engineering and design and celebrate driving at speed, including the thrill of motorsport competition.

More than 200 distinguished automobiles drawn from OEMs and collections worldwide are expected at ASF, which will combine world-class auto exposition with live racing action on M1 Concourse’s 1.5-mile road course, Champion Motor Speedway.

Tickets and more information on the American Speed Festival are available at www.americanspeedfestival.com.

More information on the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and its inductees is available at www.mshf.com.