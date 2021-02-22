NASCAR fines, suspends Ganassi for virus protocol violation

Team owner Chip Ganassi has been fined $30,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series race for violating the COVID-19 protocol at Daytona International Speedway.

Ganassi can enter the cars he fields for Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain in the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, but he cannot attend the event.

The veteran team owner was penalized under section 12.8.1.b of the NASCAR Rule Book, which covers member conduct. The violation was “for bringing into the competition area a non-essential individual that was restricted from the footprint.”

Additionally, NASCAR fined two Cup Series crew chiefs following the Daytona road course race. Both were for lug nut violations.

Jeremy Bullins of Brad Keselowski’s team was fined $10,000 for one lug nut not being safe and secure on Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford. Keselowski finished fifth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253.

It was the same $10,000 penalty for Adam Stevens as there was also one lug nut not safe and secure on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Stevens and Christopher Bell won the race.