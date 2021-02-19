RACER video: Takuma Sato’s second Borg Warner unveiling

Bobby Rahal and Takuma Sato join RACER’s Robin Miller for a chat about their IndyCar careers and Sato’s second appearance on the BorgWarner trophy after winning the 2020 Indy 500.
Watch below, or click here to watch at The RACER Channel on YouTube.
