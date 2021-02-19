Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

IndyCar

RACER video: Takuma Sato’s second Borg Warner unveiling

By February 19, 2021 1:20 PM

Bobby Rahal and Takuma Sato join RACER’s Robin Miller for a chat about their IndyCar careers and Sato’s second appearance on the BorgWarner trophy after winning the 2020 Indy 500.

