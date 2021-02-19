Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Borg-Warner Trophy unveiling live stream

IndyCar

Watch 2020’s Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato unveil his face on the Borg-Warner Trophy LIVE during a special streaming presentation today starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

